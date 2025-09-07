Air Force Day being marked in Pakistan with tributes to 1965 War Legends

ISLAMABAD – Air Force Day is being celebrated with patriotic fervor, honoring extraordinary courage and unmatched skill of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during 1965 war.

Today, PAF contingents paid tribute at grave of Shaheed Rashid Minhas, laying floral wreaths and saluting the hero whose sacrifice continues to inspire generations.

September 7 commemorates historic aerial battles where Pakistan’s pilots gained overwhelming dominance over a numerically superior Indian Air Force, protecting the nation’s airspace with unparalleled skill.

This shows celebrations as remembrance of Squadron Leader M.M. Alam, who famously shot down five Indian Hunter aircraft in a matter of minutes on September 7, 1965, four of them in just 30 seconds, a record that still stands in the annals of global aviation history.

During 1965 war, Pakistan Air Force launched deadly attacks on Indian airbases at Pathankot, Halwara, and Jamnagar, inflicting severe damage while providing crucial air support on the Lahore and Sialkot fronts, ensuring the ground forces could repel enemy attacks.

The bravery of Pakistan’s pilots, often outnumbered yet never outmatched, turned the tide of aerial battles, showcasing skill, courage, and tactical genius. The day stands as symbol of Pakistan’s aerial defense might and the selfless dedication of its pilots, who remain ever-ready to safeguard the nation’s skies at any cost.