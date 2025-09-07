GB CM Gulbar Khan, 10 Ministers kicked out of PTI amid alleged conspiracy

GILGIT – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expelled Chief Minister Haji Gulber Khan along with 10 of his cabinet ministers from the party for allegedly plotting against PTI, forming a forward block, and voting against party directives.

The crackdown targets former GB Governor and PTI local president Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, whose primary membership has been suspended over similar allegations.

The expelled leaders include Raja Azam, Raja Nasir Ali Khan, Syed Amjad Zaidi, Dilshad Bano, Suraya Zaman, Haji Shah Baig, Mushtaq Ahmed, Shams Lone, Abdul Hameed, and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, who violated party rules, damaged PTI’s reputation, and were immediately stripped of their memberships.

The notification warned them not to use PTI’s name or positions, with legal action threatened for violations.

The political drama dates back to July 2023, when Raja Azam Khan boycotted the Chief Minister vote but later joined Gilber Khan’s cabinet. The party claims these moves amount to betrayal and conspiracy against PTI’s leadership.

This comes as the GB Assembly nears the end of its term on November 26, 2025, leaving the region on edge amid escalating political turmoil.