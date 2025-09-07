Punjab E-Taxi Scheme 2025: Who can apply, and full Application Guide here

ISLAMABAD – Exciting news for youth employment and eco-friendly transportation, Punjab government unveiled Green E-Taxi Scheme 2025. This initiative offers electric and hybrid taxis on easy installment plans, giving young drivers a chance to earn a steady income while helping the environment.

The E-Taxi scheme is designed especially for unemployed and self-employed youth, providing subsidized access to electric and hybrid vehicles. With lower fuel costs, manageable repayment plans, and chance to drive towards a greener future, the program is being hailed as a win-win for both livelihoods and the planet.

Punjab E-Taxi Scheme

Punjab domicile preferred

Aged 21–45

valid CNIC

Valid driving license

Low- to middle-income applicants are encouraged

How to Apply

Go to Punjab government portal. Applicants register using their ID Card and phone number, verify via OTP, and submit personal information, preferred city, and vehicle choice (electric or hybrid).

After document approval, successful candidates complete bank formalities and get a delivery schedule for their new taxi.

Electric taxis produce zero emissions and are perfect for city rides with accessible charging points. Hybrid taxis combine a petrol engine with an electric motor, giving drivers the flexibility for longer routes and intercity trips. Choosing the right vehicle can maximize earnings and minimize downtime.

Officials have urged interested candidates to apply early, as the final date will be announced soon on the official portal. The Green E-Taxi Scheme is not just about income, it’s a step towards cleaner air, sustainable urban transport, and a brighter future for Punjab’s youth.