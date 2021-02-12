Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in South Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI - At least four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom when terrorists opened fire last night at a security post in South Waziristan, the military's media wing said Friday.

Terrorists had raided a security forces post in Makeen, South Waziristan late at night, with the troops responding promptly and killing four of the assailants, ISPR added.

"During an exchange of fire, four soldiers included Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoys Atif Jahangir, Anees ur Rehman, Aziz embraced martyrdom. Area sanitisation in progress," the statement further said.

In January, security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Nargosa area of South Waziristan, killing two terrorists and injuring one.