Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in South Waziristan: ISPR
Share
RAWALPINDI - At least four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom when terrorists opened fire last night at a security post in South Waziristan, the military's media wing said Friday.
Terrorists had raided a security forces post in Makeen, South Waziristan late at night, with the troops responding promptly and killing four of the assailants, ISPR added.
"During an exchange of fire, four soldiers included Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoys Atif Jahangir, Anees ur Rehman, Aziz embraced martyrdom. Area sanitisation in progress," the statement further said.
In January, security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Nargosa area of South Waziristan, killing two terrorists and injuring one.
Two troops martyred, 4 terrorists killed in North ... 12:02 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Two troops were martyred while four terrorists were killed during exchange of fire in Mir Ali, North ...
- Nepra approves 82-paisa base electricity tariff hike12:28 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
- #Aman2021 – Pakistan kicks off multinational maritime exercise in ...12:00 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran due in Lahore to inaugurate Miyawaki Forest11:33 AM | 12 Feb, 2021
- Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in South Waziristan: ISPR10:59 AM | 12 Feb, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 February 202110:22 AM | 12 Feb, 2021
- Pakistani celebs call out Shoaib Akhtar for blasting PCB over PSL6 ...03:54 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
- Waqar Younis and wife celebrate 21st wedding anniversary03:30 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
- 'New Beginnings' – Esra Bilgiç and Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed ...02:43 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021