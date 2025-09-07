Donald Trump softens tone on India amid Trade, Energy Tensions

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump changed his rhetoric toward India, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘great friend’ and saying ties between sides are ‘special’ as the latter visited China for grand military parade.

The comments came day after Trump suggested on social media that US “lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China.” Speaking from the Oval Office, he clarified, “I’ll always be friends with Modi… He’s a great prime minister. But I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment. We just have moments of disagreement.”

Trump expressed frustration over India’s continued oil purchases from Russia and cited high US tariffs on Indian goods as a point of tension. He added that trade talks with other nations are progressing well, though he criticized the European Union over regulatory challenges.

On the other hand, India is navigating delicate balance in foreign policy, and historically dodged stern stances.

Modi’s recent engagement with leaders of Russia and China at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit is seen as a continuation of this cautious approach, even as India seeks to maintain strong ties with the United States.