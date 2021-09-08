Pakistan logs 3,902 new Covid infections, 83 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 83 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,902 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 26,413 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,190,136.

Statistics 8 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 60,537

Positive Cases: 3902

Positivity % : 6.44%

Deaths : 83 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 8, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,387 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,071,976. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 91,747 while the national positivity has recorded at 6.44 percent.

At least 440,164 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 406,960 in Punjab 165,980 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 101,550 in Islamabad, 32,456 in Balochistan, 32,942 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,084 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,118 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,030 in Sindh, 5,155 KP, 877 in Islamabad, 712 in Azad Kashmir, 342 in Balochistan, and 179 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 60,537 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,223,308 since the first case was reported.

