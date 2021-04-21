Oman announces travel ban on India, Pakistan and Bangladesh over COVID-19 surge

Oman has banned passengers travelling from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh until further notice amid resurgence in the coronavirus cases.

The decision was taken by the Supreme Committee to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The two-week ban will come into effect from April 24, an official statement said, adding that passengers travelling from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh or transiting through these three countries will not be allowed to enter the country.

As per other decisions, children under the age of 12 have been barred from entering shops and commercial establishments.

Shops, restaurants and cafes, have been directed to reduce capacity to 50 per cent of its total capacity, it said, adding that legal action will be taken against violators.

At least 148 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 5,499 fresh cases have reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 16,600 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 772,381.

India recorded 295,041 new COVID-19 cases and 2,023 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases has surged to 15.6 million, making India the second most affected country. The death toll has reached 182,553.