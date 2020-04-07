President Alvi expresses sorrow over Dr. Soomro's death from coronavirus
07:33 PM | 7 Apr, 2020
President Alvi expresses sorrow over Dr. Soomro's death from coronavirus
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow over the sad demise of Dr. Abdul Qadir Soomro, who died of coronavirus in Karachi on Monday.

Dr. Abdul Qadeer Soomro was the second doctor who sacrificed himself to treat others suffering from COVID-19.

The Pakistani President lauded the contribution of the deceased, who established a special ward for corona patients at Al Khidmat Hospital, Sukkur, and played a key role in the fight against Covid-19, a press release said.

Dr Alvi also paid rich tributes to Dr. Osama Riaz from Gilgit-Baltistan for sacrificing his life in the fight against this pandemic.

Appreciating the services of doctors and nurses, the President said they were wholeheartedly combating the coronavirus pandemic and the nation was proud of them for being the true heroes of the country.

