NA secretariat asks Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to apologise over shoe remarks
Share
ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly secretariat on Wednesday asked PML-N legislator Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to tender apology over his continuous behavior with Speaker Asad Qaiser during a session of the parliament.
The former prime minister has been given seven days to apologies and clearing his position as to why action should not be taken against him.
The notice is outcome of yesterday’s trade of heated words between Abbasi and the speaker when former threatened to hit Asad Qaiser with a shoe.
The said, “The Honourable Speaker has taken a very serious notice of your continuous misbehaviour and disregard of Chair and accepted parliamentary norms and especially on the occasion when a very important business was about to transact before the House on 20th April 2021”.
“The Honourable Speaker is of the view that you have eroded/ disregarded his authority and by your such act the smooth running of the proceedings of the National Assembly was obstructed. By your such act you have interrupted and obstructed the business of the National Assembly and ridiculed the Chair.
“You are therefore, required to tender apology and to explain your position within seven days of receipt of this letter as to why action in terms 21 of the Rules ibid. shall not be taken against you. If reply is not received within such time, it will be presumed that you have no explanation to offer,” it added.
PML-N’s Abbasi threatens NA Speaker to hit with ... 06:38 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday engaged in a spat with ...
-
- NA secretariat asks Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to apologise over shoe ...09:06 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
- Oman announces travel ban on India, Pakistan and Bangladesh over ...08:31 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
-
- 22 Covid patients die in India’s hospital after oxygen leak cuts ...07:48 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
- Kubra Khan trolled for wearing ‘indecent’ dress during Ramadan07:41 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
- Salman Khan’s new film Radhe to be released on Eid06:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
-
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021