PML-N’s Abbasi threatens NA Speaker to hit with a shoe in war of words over TLP issue (VIDEO)

06:38 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
PML-N’s Abbasi threatens NA Speaker to hit with a shoe in war of words over TLP issue (VIDEO)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday engaged in a spat with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser during a debate on resolution pertaining to expulsion of French Ambassador from the country.

The resolution was tabled by PTI MNA Amjad Ali Khan after the government and TLP held successful talks. 

While expressing his remarks, the former prime minister hit out at the government for not taking the Opposition into confidence in this regard. He also called for adjourning the session so the Opposition could review the resolution and put forward its recommendations.

In turn of events, the PML-N leader traded heated words with speaker with former proceeded to the stage of speaker and shouted: “Have you no shame?”

The speaker then replied “Hold your tongue and be in your limits.

As the situation intensified, the PML-N stalwart threatened: “I will take off my shoe and hit you.”

Speaker Asad Qaiser replied that he will do the same with him. He asked the PML-N leader to go back his seat and continue his address.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has condemned the PML-N over the threats to the speaker, adding that if Abbasi will get reply with 100 shoes if he hurls one. 

Pakistan's Parliament debates French ambassador's ... 05:10 PM | 20 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – A resolution demanding the expulsion of French ambassador from the country has been presented in the ...

More From This Category
Pakistan to procure 2m Covid-19 vaccine doses ...
07:15 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
Ex-Pemra chairman Absar Alam injured in Islamabad ...
07:10 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
Arooba Faridi becomes Pakistan’s youngest ...
06:08 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka visit Badshahi ...
05:35 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
Pakistan's Parliament debates French ambassador's ...
05:10 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
FM Qureshi embarks to Iran after concluding UAE ...
03:38 PM | 20 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Engin Altan flaunts his surfing skills in new viral video
03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr