Ex-Pemra chairman Absar Alam injured in Islamabad gun attack
07:10 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD - Former chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and senior journalist Absar Alam received bullet injuries after he was attacked by unknown gunman in capital city on Tuesday.
Police said that the veteran journalist was attacked when he was in F-11 Park for evening walk, adding that he received bullet in his abdomen.
Alam has been shifted to hospital for treatment. Doctors said the patient is out of danger.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has taken notice of the incident and ordered a probe in this regard.
