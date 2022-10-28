Two telecom firm employees lynched by mob in Karachi after child abduction rumours

KARACHI – A mob on Friday lynched two men for allegedly kidnapping a child in Machhar Colony of the port city.

As police reached the crime scene, locals told that both men were tortured severely by a group of people after they were caught abducting a child. Police said that both men succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

The deputy inspector-general (DIG South) has taken notice of the lynching incident and sought a report from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kiamari in this regard.

The SSP Kiamari told media that both victims were employees of a telecommunication company, adding that the case is being investigated from all angles.

Meanwhile, a relative of one of the victims, Aiman Javed, told media that the lynched man was a graduate from the Sindh University.

He said that Javed went to the colony with driver. When they were asking for directions from a child, people mistook them as kidnappers and started beating them.

He has urged the government to conduct a transparent probe into the matter as both victims were innocent.