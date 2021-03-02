Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,163 new cases, 42 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 42 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,163 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 12,938 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 582,528.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,035 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 547,406. The total count of active cases is 22,184.

At least 258,412 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 172,683 in Punjab 72,615 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 44,516 in Islamabad, 19,066 in Balochistan, 10,280 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,956 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Mirpur goes into lockdown amid alarming spike in ... 11:05 AM | 1 Mar, 2021 MUZAFFARABAD – Local authorities have enforced lockdown in the Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), ...

Moreover, 5,391 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,353 in Sindh, 2,085 in KP, 501 in Islamabad, 306 in Azad Kashmir, 200 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 31,948 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,022,124 samples have been tested so far.

PSL6 game between Quetta Gladiators-Islamabad ... 07:50 PM | 1 Mar, 2021 KARACHI – The 12th match of this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been rescheduled for tomorrow after one ...

Earlier on Monday, the 12th match of this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been rescheduled for tomorrow after Islamabad United's Leg spinner-batsman Fawad Ahmed tested positive for Covid-19.