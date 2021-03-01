PSL6 game between Quetta Gladiators-Islamabad United postponed after Fawad Ahmed tests positive for Covid-19

KARACHI – The 12th match of this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been rescheduled for tomorrow after one player of Islamabad United tested positive for Covid-19, the country's cricket board confirmed on Monday.

Quetta Gladiators-Islamabad United match rescheduled for Tuesday, 2 March, at 7pm PKT. More details to follow shortly. #HBLPSL6 #IUvQG — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 1, 2021

Legspinner-batsman Fawad Ahmed returned a positive test for Covid-19 after showed symptoms two days ago, his franchise Islamabad United said. He had been immediately isolated.

One of our players, Fawad Ahmed tested positive for Covid and was immediately put in isolation 2 days ago. All other Islamabad United players & members have tested negative & have been cleared to play.



We wish Fawad a speedy recovery.#Sherus are ready to roar tonight!! https://t.co/ry0l6L3akx — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) March 1, 2021

The 39-year-old Pakistani Australian cricketer also took to Twitter to share the news, asking for prayers for his early recovery.

Thanks for all the kind messages, please keep remember me in ur prayers, much needed 🙌🏽 @IsbUnited @thePSLt20, and please everyone stay safe 👍🏽 — Fawad Ahmed (@bachaji23) March 1, 2021

Both the teams of Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United were stopped at the hotel in Karachi for emergency Covid-19 tests according to SOPs.

Other members of Islamabad United have returned negative tests while the Quetta Gladiators players are being tested. The start of the game, which was scheduled for 7.30pm local time, has been pushed back to 9pm.