Pakistan reports 54 Covid-19 deaths, 2,363 new infections in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 54 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,363 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

With new 54 fatalities, the death toll has surged to 11,157 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 527,146

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,179 patients have recovered from the virus in a day, total recoveries have recorded at 480,696.

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases is 35,293.

Sindh remains at the top in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other regions.

At least 238,470 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 151,603 in Punjab 64,373 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 40,430 in Islamabad, 18,670 in Balochistan, 8,706 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,894 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,501 individuals have died due to the novel virus in Punjab 3,843 in Sindh, 1,811 in KP, 460 in Islamabad, 248 in Azad Kashmir, 192 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 43,744 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours while 7,525,432 samples have been tested thus far.

Earlier on Wednesday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced free coronavirus vaccine for the general public across the country.