Pakistan reports59 new deaths, 1,947 fresh cases of coronavirus in 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday reported 59 new deaths and 1,947 fresh infections in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus.
According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 490,476 while the nationwide tally of deaths has jumped 10,409.
1,903 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours whereas the number of total recoveries stands at 444,360.
The total count of active cases currently stands at 35,707.
Sindh stands first in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.
Till now 219,452 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 141,393 in Punjab 59,729 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 38,395 in Islamabad, 18,254 in Balochistan, 8,383 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,870 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 4,160 individuals have lost their lives to the novel disease in Punjab 3,623 in Sindh, 1,683 in KP, 428 in Islamabad, 229 in Azad Kashmir, 185 in Balochistan, and 101 in Gilgit Baltistan.
On Monday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced to reopen educational institutions in three phases from January 18.
In first phase, classes for grades 9-12 will be resumed on January 18 while all educational institutions and universities will be opened by February 1.
