Pakistan decides to reopen schools partially from January 18
ISLAMABAD – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Monday that educational institutions will be reopened across the country in three phases.
While addressing a press conference, he said that classes for grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 will be resumed on January 18 while students of primary classes till grade 8 will start attending schools from January 25.
He added that universities and other higher educational institutions will reopen from February 1 in the third phase.
The administration staff and teachers of the institutions will be allowed to resume duties at schools, colleges and universities from January 11.
The board exams have been postponed till May and June, giving students more time to prepare for their exams.
The federal education minister said that another meeting will be held on January 14-15 to review the situation, adding that the decisions have been taken after holding consultation with all provinces.
The government had closed the education institutions in November 2020 as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.
