Students hail Shafqat Mahmood as Pakistan closes schools (Viral Video & Funny Memes)
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan education minister Shafqat Mahmood has earned an expected praise by the students in the South Asian country as the federal government Monday announced closure of all educational institutions within next two days in view of surge in coronavirus cases.
Social media was quick to respond to the minister's decision to have schools, colleges and universities closed till January 11.
"All ministers have mutually decided that to keep all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and tuition centres closed," Shafqat Mahmood announced during the news conference. "However, online classes will continue from November 26 to December 24 after which winter break will start. Schools will reopen on January 11, 2021."
In a video clip making rounds on social media platforms show university students celebrating the government’s decision by chanting slogans in favour of the education minister.
"Jab tak sooraj chand rahega, Shafqat tera naam rahega," students can be seen laughing and chanting from the balconies of their hostel.
"Confirm Jannati Hai," the students can be heard shouting, while ‘praying’ for the minister.
Memes flood social media
According to the minister, a review meeting will be held in the first week of January to decide the future course of action. He, however, was confident that the education activities will resume from the 11th January 2021.
All the examinations scheduled for the month of December have been postponed.
About the board exams, he continued, these will now be held in May and June next year.
Pakistan shuts educational institutions again ... 12:56 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The government on Monday decided to close all educational institutions across the country in the wake ...
Shafqat added the vocational education involving practical work will continue. The tests for recruitments will also be held as per the schedule. Those pursuing PhD as well as the research scholars can visit their institutes and labs.
There will be one third occupation in the hostels.
- Students hail Shafqat Mahmood as Pakistan closes schools (Viral Video ...07:40 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
-
- Saudi FM denies Crown Prince MBS meeting with Israelis06:33 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Shahid Afridi likely to miss first two LPL matches06:00 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- PML-N requests for Shehbaz, Hamza Sharif’s release on parole05:34 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Justin Bieber pens a beautiful 24th birthday message to wife Hailey ...03:43 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- YouTuber Umar Khan ties the knot03:15 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi pens heartfelt birthday note for Naimal Khawar02:26 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020