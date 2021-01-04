Where is Jack Ma? Chinese billionaire suspected missing after controversial speech

BEIJING – A slew of speculations about the missing of Chinese billionaire, founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma are stemming as it was noticed that the business tycoon made no public appearance for two months.

According to a news report published in UK’s The Telegraph, Ma was scheduled to attend the final episode of his own talent show, ‘Africa’s Business Heroes’ as a judge, but he did not turn up for it. His spokespersons termed it as a 'conflict of schedule.' Furthermore, his photograph was also removed from the show.

One of the China’s wealthiest persons has reportedly engaged in a conflict with ruling Community Party government, after his controversial speech in Shangahi in October when he criticised the country’s regulation and banking system. He said the systems were of bygone age and needed to be revamped for the next generation and old people.

Reports claimed the Chinese government took Ma's criticism as an attack on government, and since then his Ant Group is under scrutiny.

Jack Ma, Alibaba foundation donation arrives in ... 04:10 PM | 25 Mar, 2020 KARACHI - Today, the first batch of the much-needed medical supplies donated by the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba ...

Moreover, the Wall Street Journal reported that Beijing rebuked the Alibaba owner, and suspended the massive $37billion initial public offering of his Ant Group on the direct order of President Xi Jinping in November 2020.

The Chinese government has also ordered Ant Group to scale back its business activities.