Pakistan's daily Covid-19 cases cross 800-mark for first time in four months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan continues to witness upward trajectory in Covid-19 cases as 818 new cases were reported in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio surging to alarming 4.47 percent.

It is for the first time in four months that fresh cases of Covid-19 in Pakistan crossed 800-mark as the country recorded 796 infections in single day on March 4, this year.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Saturday said that four deaths were reported due to infection as overall is 30,399. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,537,297.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 126. Pakistan conducted a total of 18,305 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 129 patients have recovered from the contagious virus.

COVID-19 Statistics 02 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 18,305

Positive Cases: 818

Positivity %: 4.47%

Deaths: 04

Patients on Critical Care: 126 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel has urged people to follow preventive measures strictly, urging them to receive boost shots against Covid-19.

He also asked people to avoid visiting crowded places and maintain social distancing to curb the spread of infection.

Amid looming threats of six wave of coronavirus, the government has started imposing restrictions to curb the infection rate. Recently, authorities have made it mandatory for passengers travelling on public transport and domestic flights to wear face masks.