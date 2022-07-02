Hareem Farooq and Imran Abbas channel 70s vibes in latest BTS video

KARACHI – Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas and Lollywood diva Hareem Farooq have treated their fans with latest video, channeling 70s vibes in an adorable way.

Farooq shared the clip on Instagram and the duo can be seen performing on a hit Bollywood number, Acha To Hum Chaltay Hain, sung by legendary Indian singers Lata Mangeshker and Kishore Kumar for 1970's Aan Milo Sajna movie.

Hareem Farooq looks stunning in all-white dress while Abbas gives handsome look in brown suit with combination of white shirt.

The video also shows some fun moments when fashion director Asimyar Tiwana tried to interrupt them in midway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq)

“Hahahaha Had so much fun with @imranabbas.official and @asimyar making this!! Lets do this again! ‘Acha tou hum chalte hain’ k bye,” Hareem captioned the video.