Mirpur goes into lockdown amid alarming spike in Covid-19 cases
Web Desk
11:05 AM | 1 Mar, 2021
Mirpur goes into lockdown amid alarming spike in Covid-19 cases
Share

MUZAFFARABAD – Local authorities have enforced lockdown in the Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), after an alarming hike in coronavirus cases.

An order issued by the office of the deputy commissioner Mirpur stated that all educational institutions, public transport will remain closed, and other religious, political, social and sports activities have also been restricted.

The notification further stated that all grocery stores, bakeries, meat, fruit, and vegetable shops would do business from 8 am to 4 pm twice a week, (Tuesday and Friday), whereas pharmacies and petrol pumps will be open throughout the week in accordance with SOPs.

Marriage halls, parks, and recreation centres will remain closed for one month. Wedding ceremonies in homes will not be allowed to gather more than 25 people.

Moreover, 50 persons are allowed to attend funerals in the district. Magistrates have been appointed to enforce the lockdown orders in the district.

Alhamra events resume with a grand-scale singing contest as COVID-19 restrictions relaxed
06:19 PM | 28 Feb, 2021

