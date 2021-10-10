Pakistan reports 767 new Covid cases, lowest single day figure in three months
Web Desk
09:13 AM | 10 Oct, 2021
Pakistan reports 767 new Covid cases, lowest single day figure in three months
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 767 new Covid cases, the lowest in more than three months, the National Command Operation Center said Sunday.

According to the latest figures, the number of fatalities dropped to 19 in the last 24 hours, whereas the positivity ratio has dropped to 1.88 percent.

With the addition of 19 new deaths, the overall toll has now surged to 28,106 whereas the number of total infections stands at 1,251,955 after 767 people test positive for the novel disease.

The health facilities across the country conducted 40,584 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,867,632 since the first case was reported.

Sindh makes Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for ... 05:50 PM | 9 Oct, 2021

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Saturday made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for students aged 12 years and ...

On Saturday, the Sindh government made COVID vaccination mandatory for students aged 12 years and above across the province. The decision was taken in line with the directions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Both federal and provincial governments are taking measures to return the schools to normal by inoculating the students.

More From This Category
PM Imran, COAS, grieved over Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr ...
11:24 AM | 10 Oct, 2021
TikToker Ayesha Akram demands police protection ...
10:33 AM | 10 Oct, 2021
Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan ...
09:41 AM | 10 Oct, 2021
Four terrorists killed in Balochistan: ISPR
11:23 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
Punjab declares medical emergency in Lahore amid ...
11:00 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
Azad Kashmir’s former PM Sikandar Hayat passes ...
10:39 PM | 9 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Veena Malik requests fans to pray for her speedy recovery
07:21 PM | 9 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr