No Youm-e-Ali processions in Pakistan this year: NCOC
ISLAMABAD – The government has announced a ban on Youm-e-Ali processions across Pakistan in the wake of the third intensive wave of coronavirus pandemic.
Pakistan's top monitoring body on Saturday imposed a ban on Yaum-e-Ali processions whereas majalis will be permitted under strict Standard operating procedures - which are already in place for the ongoing sacred month of Ramadan.
The decision was taken in the NCOC meeting which was attended by Planning Minister Asad Umar and Lit-Gen Hamoodur Rehman. Provincial chief secretaries also attended the meeting via video link.
According to the latest update, majalis can only be held for a limited time. In case of non-compliance with SOPs, the organisers of the majalis will be held accountable.
The development takes place as Pakistan reports 146 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours while the total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 825,519, with most cases reported in Punjab and KP.
