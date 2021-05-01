No Youm-e-Ali processions in Pakistan this year: NCOC

ISLAMABAD – The government has announced a ban on Youm-e-Ali processions across Pakistan in the wake of the third intensive wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan's top monitoring body on Saturday imposed a ban on Yaum-e-Ali processions whereas majalis will be permitted under strict Standard operating procedures - which are already in place for the ongoing sacred month of Ramadan.

The decision was taken in the NCOC meeting which was attended by Planning Minister Asad Umar and Lit-Gen Hamoodur Rehman. Provincial chief secretaries also attended the meeting via video link.

According to the latest update, majalis can only be held for a limited time. In case of non-compliance with SOPs, the organisers of the majalis will be held accountable.

Brazilian, South African variant of Covid-19 ... 12:57 PM | 1 May, 2021 KARACHI – Health officials in Pakistan announced that the South African and Brazilian variant of Covid-19 has ...

The development takes place as Pakistan reports 146 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours while the total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 825,519, with most cases reported in Punjab and KP.