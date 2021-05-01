No Youm-e-Ali processions in Pakistan this year: NCOC
Web Desk
02:35 PM | 1 May, 2021
No Youm-e-Ali processions in Pakistan this year: NCOC
Share

ISLAMABAD – The government has announced a ban on Youm-e-Ali processions across Pakistan in the wake of the third intensive wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan's top monitoring body on Saturday imposed a ban on Yaum-e-Ali processions whereas majalis will be permitted under strict Standard operating procedures - which are already in place for the ongoing sacred month of Ramadan.

The decision was taken in the NCOC meeting which was attended by Planning Minister Asad Umar and Lit-Gen Hamoodur Rehman. Provincial chief secretaries also attended the meeting via video link.

According to the latest update, majalis can only be held for a limited time. In case of non-compliance with SOPs, the organisers of the majalis will be held accountable.

Brazilian, South African variant of Covid-19 ... 12:57 PM | 1 May, 2021

KARACHI – Health officials in Pakistan announced that the South African and Brazilian variant of Covid-19 has ...

The development takes place as Pakistan reports 146 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours while the total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 825,519, with most cases reported in Punjab and KP.

Pakistan reports 4,696 new cases, 146 deaths amid ... 10:03 AM | 1 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 146 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while ...

More From This Category
China, Turkey begin construction of new warships ...
03:31 PM | 1 May, 2021
‘Impressive growth’ - PM Imran hails FBR on ...
01:36 PM | 1 May, 2021
Famed Indian actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of ...
01:16 PM | 1 May, 2021
Brazilian, South African variant of Covid-19 ...
12:57 PM | 1 May, 2021
Fawad Alam becomes quickest Pakistani to convert ...
12:22 PM | 1 May, 2021
Pakistan cuts int’l flights by 80 percent as ...
11:54 AM | 1 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are the newest couple in town
03:59 PM | 1 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr