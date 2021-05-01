'Things we do for love' – Indian man marries wife to her boyfriend (VIDEO)
Share
BIHAR – A man in East India has married off his wife to her boyfriend after seven years of marriage.
The incident occurred in Sultanganj in Bihar when a man, Uttam Mandal, arranged the marriage ceremony for his wife and lover.
The man seemed inspired by the Bollywood movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in which Ajay Devgan discovers that his wife, Aishwarya Rai, in love with Salman Khan, and decides to unite them. The event from Bihar is something that one would imagine to happen only in reel life but it's real.
He had been married to her for seven years and even had two children with her. The couple was happily living until a relative of the groom met his wife Sapna. When the husband got to know about his wife's affair with Raju Kumar, he opposed it initially.
As the years passed, his wife Sapna still loved his lover which makes the man more distressing who seemed to get trapped in a love triangle. The love triangle also resulted in fights between the couple.
As all the efforts to save the marriage turned in vain, Uttam agreed to Sapna's relationship with Raju. Later, both wed in a Durga temple in the neighbourhood in the presence of all family members.
The newlyweds even took blessings of Uttam who believed matches are made in heaven.
‘Marry, divorce, remarry’ – Man weds same ... 02:20 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
TAIPEI – In a bizarre incident in the Taiwan capital, a bank clerk married a woman four times and divorced her ...
-
- China, Turkey begin construction of new warships for Pakistan Navy ...03:31 PM | 1 May, 2021
- 'Things we do for love' – Indian man marries wife to her boyfriend ...03:03 PM | 1 May, 2021
- No Youm-e-Ali processions in Pakistan this year: NCOC02:35 PM | 1 May, 2021
- First British cop jailed for joining neo-Nazi terror group02:03 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Famed Indian actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of Covid-1901:16 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Ahsan Khan’s show fined for using animals as prop11:28 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
- El Risitas – Viral ‘Spanish laughing guy’ dead at 6509:40 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021