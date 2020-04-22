Pakistan Army chief visits NCOC in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited National Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad on Wednesday.
Gen Bajwa was received by Lt Gen Hamood Uz Zaman, Coordinator NCOC, and was briefed about Covid-19 related multi-sectoral situation, implementation of National Coordination Committee decisions, projections about likely spread of the disease in Pakistan and support being extended to civil administration against the pandemic.
Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS visited NCOC, received by Lt Gen Hamood Uz Zaman, Coordinator NCOC. COAS was briefed in detail about COVID-19 related multi sectoral situation, implementation of NCC decisions, projections about likely spread & support being extended to civ adm. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/j0Dr7rknYf— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) April 22, 2020
The COAS was also apprised about national strategy for Test, Trace and Quarantine (TTQ) aimed at identifying disease spread, focused clusters/hotspots to enable targeted lockdowns & need driven resource optimisation at all levels, the military's media wing said in a series of tweets.
The top military commander lauded remarkable efforts of NCOC for formulating & implementing COVID-19 response despite constraints.
While he emphasised the need for continued stratified risk assessment, managing trinity of health crisis, eco slide & psy-social impact through efficient resource management, Gen Bajwa said: "Pakistan Army in collaboration with other national institutions should take all possible measures to bring comfort to the nation in these challenging times particularly during Ramazan."
