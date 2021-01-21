Air Chief concludes three-day Qatar visit after meeting top military brass

ISLAMABAD – Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force during his three-day visit to Qatar called on Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces, General (Pilot) Ghanem bin Shaheen Al-Ghanem and Commander Qatar Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Abdullah Hassan Al-Sulaiti.

Various matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation came under discussion during the meeting.

Air Chief also met Major General (Pilot) Salim Hamed Eqail Al-Nabet, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force at Al-Udaid Air Base.

Air Chief was received by Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force, where QEAF presented him with the Guard of Honour.

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force acknowledged the support of PAF towards the training of QEAF personnel. He also praised the successful progress of the JF-17 program.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also admired the remarkable operational preparedness of Qatar Emiri Air Force and assured full support of Pakistan Air Force to his counterpart, especially in the domain of training.

Both sides agreed to further reinforce bilateral cooperation.