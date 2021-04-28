Covid-19: Pakistan reports biggest daily jump in death toll since outbreak

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, which has been battling the third wave of the coronavirus, on Wednesday, reported 201 new deaths in the last 24 hours - the highest single-day death toll recorded since the pandemic started.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), this is the first time deaths from the novel virus have crossed the 200-mark.

At least, 4,487 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours while the death toll has surged to 17,530. The number of confirmed cases stands at 810,231.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,678 patients have recovered from Covid-19 while the total recoveries stand at 704,494. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 88,207, and the positivity rate recorded at 10.77 percent.

At least 280,356 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 296,144 in Punjab 115,596 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 74,131 in Islamabad, 21,945 in Balochistan, 16,779 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,280 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan bans tourism, travelling during Eid ... 03:35 PM | 27 Apr, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan, in a bid to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, has decided to close ...

Moreover, 8,224 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,624 in Sindh, 3,201 in KP, 675 in Islamabad, 468 in Azad Kashmir, 233 in Balochistan, and 105 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 49,101 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 11,682,01 since the first case was reported.