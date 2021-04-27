Commissioner hints at imposing curfew in Lahore if Covid situation worsens

LAHORE – Commissioner Lahore Tuesday hinted at imposing a curfew in the Punjab capital if the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic further deteriorates.

Speaking with media reporters along with other associates in Lahore, the Commissioner said city-wide curfew may be imposed if the government will have no option to stern the spread of novel disease.

If the situation further deteriorates, the district administration has many options including a curfew. Captain retd Usman was flanked by junior officials other than CCPO Lahore and Pakistan Army officers.

He mentioned that we had issued the notification for the closure of markets after 6 pm. Joint teams will hold flag march in the metropolis to ensure the time restrictions, he added.

The district administration head highlighted that the health system is under immense pressure and appealed to the masses to follow the coronavirus safety SOPs strictly. Adding that, the deadly virus can only be controlled with the cooperation of the people.

He further mentioned that 50 percent of staff in offices will be allowed on office premises, while companies that are found violating the order will face legal action.

CCPO in the presser said anyone who does not wear a mask will go to jail, adding that those who say "there is no corona" will also be thrown behind bars.