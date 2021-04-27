Commissioner hints at imposing curfew in Lahore if Covid situation worsens
Share
LAHORE – Commissioner Lahore Tuesday hinted at imposing a curfew in the Punjab capital if the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic further deteriorates.
Speaking with media reporters along with other associates in Lahore, the Commissioner said city-wide curfew may be imposed if the government will have no option to stern the spread of novel disease.
If the situation further deteriorates, the district administration has many options including a curfew. Captain retd Usman was flanked by junior officials other than CCPO Lahore and Pakistan Army officers.
He mentioned that we had issued the notification for the closure of markets after 6 pm. Joint teams will hold flag march in the metropolis to ensure the time restrictions, he added.
The district administration head highlighted that the health system is under immense pressure and appealed to the masses to follow the coronavirus safety SOPs strictly. Adding that, the deadly virus can only be controlled with the cooperation of the people.
He further mentioned that 50 percent of staff in offices will be allowed on office premises, while companies that are found violating the order will face legal action.
CCPO in the presser said anyone who does not wear a mask will go to jail, adding that those who say "there is no corona" will also be thrown behind bars.
Pakistani military will do everything to save ... 06:19 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan's military spokesman says the armed forces will do everything in their power to protect ...
- FIA head investigating sugar scam removed as PM meets pro-Tareen ...01:12 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- Commissioner hints at imposing curfew in Lahore if Covid situation ...12:44 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- NCOC to discuss poor Covid SOPs compliance outside Cambridge exam ...12:20 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- Food delivery boy crushed to death in Karachi elevator accident12:05 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- PML-N's Javed Latif arrested after court rejects bail plea in treason ...11:36 AM | 27 Apr, 2021
- Salman Khan and Disha Patani's show off killer dance moves in ...09:10 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sughanda Mishra to marry co-star Sanket ...08:30 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- Hania Aamir, Momin Saqib team up for ‘exciting’ TV project08:20 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021