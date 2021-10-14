Pakistan records decline in Covid with 1,016 new infections in a day

ISLAMABAD – At least 28 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,016 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 28,201 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,261,685.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,750 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,193,175. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 40,309 while the national positivity has recorded at 2.11 percent.

Statistics 14 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 47,934

Positive Cases: 1016

Positivity %: 2.11%

Deaths : 28

Patients on Critical Care: 2195 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 14, 2021

At least 464,142 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 437,032 in Punjab 176,366 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,312 Islamabad, 33,100 in Balochistan, 34,372 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,361 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,808 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,514 in Sindh, 5,666 KP, 935 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 352 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 47,934 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 20,045,009 since the first case was reported.