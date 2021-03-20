Pakistan reports 42 new deaths, 3,876 cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded forty two more deaths and 3,876 new cases of COVID-19 during the last twenty-four hours.

According to the daily data available on the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) website, coronavirus positivity rate surpassed 9% on Saturday as third wave of the pandemic has hit the country.

A total of 579,760 patients have so far recovered from the disease while the overall death tally stands at 13,799.

The number of total active cases stands at 27,188 in Pakistan as of today.