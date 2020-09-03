Dwayne Johnson reveals he and his family had Coronavirus

01:34 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Dwayne Johnson reveals he and his family had Coronavirus
Dwayne Johnson (a.k.a "The Rock") and his entire family tested positive for coronavirus but have made a full recovery, the actor announced Wednesday.

He shared the news via a lengthy video on Instagram.

“I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well,” Johnson said. “And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past … But testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.”

“My No. 1 priority is to always protect my family, protect my children, my loved ones,” the former WWE star said. “And I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good — we are on the other end of it, we are on the other side, we are no longer contagious, and we are, thank God, we are healthy. And we got through COVID-19 stronger and healthier.”

The Hollywood A-lister shares that he, his wife and daughers Jazy and Tia were isolated as a family. According to the former wrestler, his daughters “had a little sore throat the first couple days” but that he and his wife Lauren “had a tougher go.”

He further revealed that they contracted the disease from “very close family friends who we love and trust, who we still love and trust.”

In the end, the former wrestler requested his fans to adopt a healthier lifestyle to improve their  bodies' defence mechanism and urged everyone to always wear a mask.

