KP Assembly Speaker tests positive for COVID-19

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani has been tested positive for coronavirus infection and has isolated himself at his home.

In his tweet on social media, Ghani disclosed about his illness on Friday night.

I have just been tested positive for #COVID19 and I have self-isolated myself. May Allah give strength to fight this Pandemic. May Allah keep us all safe!



My request to everyone to act responsibly and please don't go out unnecessarily. — Mushtaq Ghani (@MushtaqGhaniPTI) June 12, 2020

His daughter and son-in-law have also been tested positive for coronavirus.

Ghani has requested people to pray for their health.

Meanwhile, provincial Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed his grief over illness of Speaker KP Assembly.

Our respectable Speaker #KP Assembly , @MushtaqGhaniPTI & His family members have been tested positive for #COVID19. May Alimghty Allah Grant them good health and I pray for their speedy recovery.

May Almighty Allah keep us safe from this pendamic to the maximum.Ameen #KPKUpdates — Mahmood Khan (@IMMahmoodKhan) June 12, 2020

In a message on Saturday, Khan while expressing his well wishes also offered prayers for early recovery of Speaker Mushtaq Ghani and his other family members.

Mahmood Khan also prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect all the nation and whole humanity from this pandemic and keep everyone in his protection.