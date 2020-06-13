KP Assembly Speaker tests positive for COVID-19
PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani has been tested positive for coronavirus infection and has isolated himself at his home.

In his tweet on social media, Ghani disclosed about his illness on Friday night.

His daughter and son-in-law have also been tested positive for coronavirus.

Ghani has requested people to pray for their health.

Meanwhile, provincial Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed his grief over illness of Speaker KP Assembly.

In a message on Saturday, Khan while expressing his well wishes also offered prayers for early recovery of Speaker Mushtaq Ghani and his other family members.

Mahmood Khan also prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect all the nation and whole humanity from this pandemic and keep everyone in his protection.

