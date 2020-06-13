PM Imran rejects impression of imposing lockdown to control COVID-19
Web Desk
06:50 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
PM Imran rejects impression of imposing lockdown to control COVID-19
Share

LAHORE — Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that Pakistan cannot sustain with complete lock down for a long time as its one fourth of total population is living below the poverty line.

He was addressing a news conference flanked by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid during his visit to Lahore.

He said that imposing a lockdown would have been an option if Pakistan is a rich country, adding that the government cannot close down business activities because our poor people including laborers earn their livelihood by daily wage jobs, Radio Pakistan reported.

Urging people to follow SOPs strictly, he said that the coronavirus will spread rapidly if public do not take care and adopt precautionary measures.

He said that many people are not taking this disease seriously and behaving irresponsibly due to which the virus is spreading rapidly.

Imran Khan warned that we have to ensure the implementation of SOPs otherwise stern action will be taken against the violators.

The Prime Minister said that if we enforced strict lock down, we have to face India like situation where 34 % people are starving due to lockdown.

He said we will focus on hot spots for curbing the Coronavirus instead of enforcing it.

About the federal budget, he said that people can understand the height of difficulties confronted by the government due to Corona crisis while preparing the budget for next financial year.

More From This Category
Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid shifted to ...
10:04 AM | 14 Jun, 2020
Pakistan utilizing all resources to eradicate ...
08:30 AM | 14 Jun, 2020
Smart lockdown imposed in 1,292 areas of Pakistan ...
11:32 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
Pakistan to witness annual solar eclipse on June ...
11:16 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
PM Imran in Lahore to review Punjab's action ...
10:44 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
COAS Bajwa inquires after health of Shahid Afridi
09:24 PM | 13 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan finally opens up about being in love
10:15 PM | 13 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr