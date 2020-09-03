Laser light targets Int’l flight before landing at Islamabad airport
Web Desk
01:49 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Laser light targets Int’l flight before landing at Islamabad airport
Share

ISLAMABAD - An international flight has been targeted with laser light just before landing at the airport on Thursday.

According to media details, the flight coming from Doha was just seven nautical miles away from landing when the pilot of the flight was distracted by a yellow flashing laser light. 

The captain of the flight immediately informed the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) about the incident. 

Meanwhile, a complaint has been registered at PS Rawat.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) rules 1994 prohibit illumination of any such light which can be mistaken for an aeronautical ground.

More From This Category
New polio case surfaces in Balochistan
12:03 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
Three children dead in Hafizabad roof collapse ...
11:22 AM | 4 Sep, 2020
Education Minister rejects fake news on closure ...
10:49 AM | 4 Sep, 2020
Heavy rain hits parts of Punjab, including Lahore
10:09 AM | 4 Sep, 2020
Pakistan adopts different strategy to contain ...
09:34 AM | 4 Sep, 2020
Chinese President’s visit to Pakistan ...
08:46 AM | 4 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, Khizer Hussain look perfect in impromptu wedding shoot
04:43 PM | 3 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr