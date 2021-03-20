Annapurna peak – Pakistani climbers dedicate Nepal ascent to K2 hero Ali Sadpara
ISLAMABAD – A two-member team of Pakistani mountaineers has left for Nepal on an expedition to scale 8,091 meters Annapurna peak which is one the deadliest, most fatal mountains of the world with around a 40% fatality rate due to its sharp ridges and crevasses.
The expedition of Sirbaz Khan and Abdul Joshi, who hails from Gilgit-Baltistan, has dedicated the adventure to late Mohammad Ali Sadpara who lost his life on K2, world’s second highest peak, in February this year.
The team along with two supporting members Kamran Ali and Saad Munawar departed from Islamabad to Kathmandu on Thursday, requesting people for prayers.
Before launching the expedition, the team had started fundraising campaign for their adventure. According to the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Sirbaz Khan and Abdul Joshi also met Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza in Islamabad on Wednesday.
Mirza presented Pakistani flag to Sirbaz Khan to hoist it at the Annapurna peak after summiting it.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister highlighted that the PTI government was taking all possible measures to nurture Pakistani youth who could earn pride for the country.
