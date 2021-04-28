Pakistan plans two-week lockdown in 20 cities amid Covid resurgence
Web Desk
10:32 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
Pakistan plans two-week lockdown in 20 cities amid Covid resurgence
Share

ISLAMABAD –The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday approached provincial governments asking them to prepare for a two-week lockdown in 20 cities from the end of this week.

Pakistan’s top monitoring body wrote letters to the provincial authorities where the coronavirus situation is extremely bad and the restrictions imposed by the authorities have failed to stem the spread.

NCOC wrote a letter titled 'Input / Feedback — City Wise Lockdown'. In the letter, the authorities directed that a two-week city-wise lockdown in affected districts is cautiously planned and provinces need to carry out necessary planning at the earliest.

The most affected cities, where the lockdown is being planned, include the federal capital, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Dir Lower, Mardan, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Swat, Swabi, Muzaffarabad, Sudhnuti, Poonch and Bagh.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday also stressed the need for smooth supplies of food items during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, which has been battling the third wave of the coronavirus, on Wednesday, reported 201 new deaths in the last 24 hours - the highest single-day death toll recorded since the pandemic started.

Covid-19: Pakistan reports biggest daily jump in ... 09:09 AM | 28 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, which has been battling the third wave of the coronavirus, on Wednesday, reported 201 new ...

More From This Category
PM Imran to pay day-long visit to Quetta today
10:57 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports biggest daily jump in ...
09:09 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
14,000 employees for 30 planes – PIA to lay off ...
02:37 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
British Council defies Pakistan’s decision on ...
12:18 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
Pakistan, Japan sign debt suspension agreements ...
11:22 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
PM Imran ‘assures’ pro-Tareen lawmakers of ...
10:51 PM | 27 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shaan Shahid celebrates 50th birthday, thanks fans for love and wishes
11:01 PM | 27 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr