Pakistan plans two-week lockdown in 20 cities amid Covid resurgence

ISLAMABAD –The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday approached provincial governments asking them to prepare for a two-week lockdown in 20 cities from the end of this week.

Pakistan’s top monitoring body wrote letters to the provincial authorities where the coronavirus situation is extremely bad and the restrictions imposed by the authorities have failed to stem the spread.

NCOC wrote a letter titled 'Input / Feedback — City Wise Lockdown'. In the letter, the authorities directed that a two-week city-wise lockdown in affected districts is cautiously planned and provinces need to carry out necessary planning at the earliest.

The most affected cities, where the lockdown is being planned, include the federal capital, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Dir Lower, Mardan, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Swat, Swabi, Muzaffarabad, Sudhnuti, Poonch and Bagh.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday also stressed the need for smooth supplies of food items during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, which has been battling the third wave of the coronavirus, on Wednesday, reported 201 new deaths in the last 24 hours - the highest single-day death toll recorded since the pandemic started.