PM Imran to pay day-long visit to Quetta today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to pay a day-long visit to Balochistan capital where the premier will inaugurate a number of road projects besides getting briefed on the law and order situation in the province.

PM, during his short visit, will inaugurate Dera Murad Jamali bypass, Western Bypass Quetta, Ziarat Mor, and Kuch Harnai road. The premier will also be given detailed briefings about the law and order and coronavirus situation and ongoing developmental process in Balochistan.

PTI leader Muhammad Usman Dar in a video message says Prime Minister Imran Khan during the visit to Quetta would also distribute cheques among the successful candidates of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme@ImranKhanPTI



He will also distribute cheques among the successful candidates of the youth entrepreneurship scheme under the Kamyab Jawan program.

PTI leader Usman Dar, speaking about the visit, said that PM during the visit would launch Kamyab Jawan Program in Balochistan. At least 5 billion rupees would be distributed among the youth of Balochistan by the end of this year for supporting them in setting up their own businesses, Dar added.