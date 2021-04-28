PM Imran to pay day-long visit to Quetta today
Web Desk
10:57 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
PM Imran to pay day-long visit to Quetta today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to pay a day-long visit to Balochistan capital where the premier will inaugurate a number of road projects besides getting briefed on the law and order situation in the province.

PM, during his short visit, will inaugurate Dera Murad Jamali bypass, Western Bypass Quetta, Ziarat Mor, and Kuch Harnai road. The premier will also be given detailed briefings about the law and order and coronavirus situation and ongoing developmental process in Balochistan.

He will also distribute cheques among the successful candidates of the youth entrepreneurship scheme under the Kamyab Jawan program.

PTI leader Usman Dar, speaking about the visit, said that PM during the visit would launch Kamyab Jawan Program in Balochistan. At least 5 billion rupees would be distributed among the youth of Balochistan by the end of this year for supporting them in setting up their own businesses, Dar added.

PM Imran cheers expats as Roshan Digital Account ... 01:22 PM | 24 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed gratitude over foreign exchange inflows via the Roshan ...

More From This Category
#ShafqatDestroysOurCareer trends on Twitter as ...
11:30 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
Pakistan plans two-week lockdown in 20 cities ...
10:32 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports biggest daily jump in ...
09:09 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
14,000 employees for 30 planes – PIA to lay off ...
02:37 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
British Council defies Pakistan’s decision on ...
12:18 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
Pakistan, Japan sign debt suspension agreements ...
11:22 PM | 27 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shaan Shahid celebrates 50th birthday, thanks fans for love and wishes
11:01 PM | 27 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr