Lahore’s Walton Airport closes its doors forever
Share
LAHORE – The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan has issued a notification as Lahore’s oldest Walton Airport and Flying Club closed its doors forever after 103 years of operating in Punjab capital.
The federal cabinet approved the closure owing to potential safety risks at the existing site that may also be used to promote business activities in the near future.
According to the country’s top aviation officials, Walton Airport and Flying Club has now been completely evacuated and a business hub will now be constructed at the location.
A group of philanthropist aviators founded the Punjab Flying Club in 1930 and named it Northern Indian Flying Club later in 1932. It comprises 157.87 acres of land from the forest department in Village Rakh Kot Lakhpat and village Bhabara.
14,000 employees for 30 planes – PIA to lay off ... 02:37 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – As the Pakistani government moves ahead with its plans to restructure its national airline, the ...
Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah landed for the first time in the new state of Pakistan at this aerodrome in 1947. It remained under operation as a passenger airport until the early 1960s.
- Lahore’s Walton Airport closes its doors forever12:19 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
- #ShafqatDestroysOurCareer trends on Twitter as students demand ...11:30 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
-
- OPPO’s F19 Pro recent Eid microfilm "Sharing In Every Moment", ...10:45 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan plans two-week lockdown in 20 cities amid Covid resurgence10:32 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
- Hania Aamir shares fasting experience during Ramadan in latest video08:31 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- Watch – Saboor Aly puts Aamir Liaquat Hussain in his place on ...08:10 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new video goes viral06:19 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021