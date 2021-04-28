PM Imran discusses Covid-19, polio eradication and climate with Bill Gates

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with American business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates in which both sides discussed the latest status of the Covid-19 pandemic, polio eradication campaign, health and development issues along with climate change.

The premier expressed appreciation for the work of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for fighting poverty, combating the coronavirus pandemic and inequalities around the globe.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI and @BillGates discuss next steps on COVID-19 response, polio eradication and climate change pic.twitter.com/pryi2Hy7EV — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 28, 2021

Khan apprised Gates about Pakistan’s key initiatives, including the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami to combat climate change. Microsoft's co-founder acknowledged Pakistan’s commitment to battle climate change and agreed that the world must come together to face this global challenge.

Both sides emphasized that the global leaders should prioritize investments in agricultural research for adaptation. Gates also suggested Khan leverage Pakistan’s unique voice to raise awareness for increasing global support for smallholder farmers.

The two also discussed the spread of Covid-19, polio, and other vaccine-preventable diseases in Pakistan. Khan reaffirmed that eradication of Polio remained a key priority of the government and efforts were underway to intensify the anti-Polio campaign across the country despite COVID-19 related challenges.