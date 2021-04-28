#ShafqatDestroysOurCareer trends on Twitter as students demand education minister's resignation
Web Desk
11:30 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
#ShafqatDestroysOurCareer trends on Twitter as students demand education minister's resignation
Share

LAHORE – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood once again rose to the top on Pakistan's list of Twitter trends as students along with activists demand the resignation of PTI leader for mishandling Cambridge exams amid the third wave of novel disease.

Many social activists and journalists also joined the bandwagon with agitating students and roasted Mehmood for conducting the CAIE examination in a haphazard manner.

Some of the users also posted tweets with the hashtag #ResignShafqatMahmood as they seek grades on the basis of teachers’ assessment and exam cancellation.

Here’s how students and activists reacted to the current situation.

As some opposed the federal education minister, others also defended him and lambasted Punjab and Sindh provincial education ministers for mishandling the situation.

On Tuesday, students who have had a love-hate relationship with the education minister flooded Twitter after the announcement of exams being postponed in view of a third coronavirus wave.

#Shafqat Mehmood – Memers flood Twitter as ... 06:37 PM | 27 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Soon after Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced postponement of exams, students took ...

More From This Category
Lahore’s Walton Airport closes its doors forever
12:19 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
PM Imran to pay day-long visit to Quetta today
10:57 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
Pakistan plans two-week lockdown in 20 cities ...
10:32 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports biggest daily jump in ...
09:09 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
14,000 employees for 30 planes – PIA to lay off ...
02:37 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
British Council defies Pakistan’s decision on ...
12:18 AM | 28 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shaan Shahid celebrates 50th birthday, thanks fans for love and wishes
11:01 PM | 27 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr