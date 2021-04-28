ShafqatDestroysOurCareer trends on Twitter as students demand education minister's resignation

LAHORE – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood once again rose to the top on Pakistan's list of Twitter trends as students along with activists demand the resignation of PTI leader for mishandling Cambridge exams amid the third wave of novel disease.

Many social activists and journalists also joined the bandwagon with agitating students and roasted Mehmood for conducting the CAIE examination in a haphazard manner.

Some of the users also posted tweets with the hashtag #ResignShafqatMahmood as they seek grades on the basis of teachers’ assessment and exam cancellation.

Here’s how students and activists reacted to the current situation.

Education Minister #ShafqatMahmood has messed up big time and played with the future of #Pakistani students aspiring to get admissions in best international universities. Ego of a Babu playing with future of students. @RanaAmir@etribune pic.twitter.com/KsBQgOcNXe — Arshad Sharif (@arsched) April 28, 2021

Any Govt Minister giving excuses that #SchoolAssessedGrades are not preferred because last year Predicted Grades caused controversy should (i) start with learning difference between "assessed" and "predicted" and (ii) read #Cambridge's own policy on how SAGs are different/better pic.twitter.com/mPVkZ9bzcy — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) April 28, 2021

Why not teachers assessed grades? Except from UK and subcontinent there is no concept of exam anymore. School assessed grading is a norm in North America. It’s not a short cut towards success https://t.co/1Xzlrp08Xs — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) April 27, 2021

I am extremely upset at this point. @Shafqat_Mahmood is being totally inconsiderate and must be sacked for what he has done.#ShafqatDestroysOurCareers#Resignshafqatmahmood https://t.co/Po0USdiAQH — Eesha Batool Bukhari (@EeshaBukhari) April 27, 2021

#ShafqatDestroysOurCareer

پچھلے سال بھی بچوں کو فرسٹ ائیر کی بنیاد پر پروموٹ کیا گیا،جن کے کم نمبر تھے وہ سیکنڈ ائیر میں امپرو کرلیتے ہیں مگر پھنس گئے

اب سبجیکٹ امپرو کر رہے ہیں اگر امتحان نہیں ہوتے تو ان کا کیا بنے گا — محمد اشفاق (@20_20dg) April 28, 2021

As some opposed the federal education minister, others also defended him and lambasted Punjab and Sindh provincial education ministers for mishandling the situation.

This Is The Real Issue Behind Not Cancellation Of Exams He Says Students Not Promote Without Exams Retweet Shafqat Mehmood Is Always Good !Thats Real Truth #Resignshafqatmahmood#ShafqatDestroysOurCareer pic.twitter.com/CcZMt4J7wf — Justice For Students (@PindiHassan) April 27, 2021

#ShafqatDestroysOurCareer. I think these guys are the real culprits behind this decision.we should not blame @Shafqat_Mahmood for everything.I think that these provincial educational ministers are the main characters in making of this decision pic.twitter.com/u7wTYQ0INo — Asad virk (@asadvirk123) April 28, 2021

#ShafqatDestroysOurCareer This Is The Real Issue Behind Not Cancellation Of Exams He Says Students Not Promote Without Exams Retweet Shafqat Mehmood Is Always Good !Thats Real Truth #Resignshafqatmahmood also #resignsaeedghani#ShafqatDestroysOurCareer pic.twitter.com/fHLN20mRwf — Muneeb Ahmad (@Muneebch786) April 27, 2021

On Tuesday, students who have had a love-hate relationship with the education minister flooded Twitter after the announcement of exams being postponed in view of a third coronavirus wave.