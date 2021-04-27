#Shafqat Mehmood – Memers flood Twitter as Pakistan delays exams
Share
ISLAMABAD – Soon after Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced postponement of exams, students took to Twitter to post hilarious memes and they will leave you laughing.
They are much excited to share their emotions on the micro-blogging site that Shafqat Mehmood has become a trend on it. Here are some selected memes;
After cancelling exams, Shafqat Mehmood watching students going for EID shopping as per Asad Umer's request. pic.twitter.com/Y0cvReFl5W#ShafqatMahmood pic.twitter.com/E6g63pFsij— Muhammad Numan (@MuhammadNuman__) April 27, 2021
In relationship with shafqat mehmood— chull_Bulli😉 (@Naughty_Larki) April 27, 2021
Once again 💕💕💕💯#ShafqatMehmood pic.twitter.com/EP6D5qn5zS
Shafqat Mehmood : no exams will be conducted till 15 june.— Subhan ♉💖🇵🇰 (@Muhamma64668868) April 27, 2021
Le students to Shafqat jani :#ShafqatMehmood pic.twitter.com/Jk5Oel5OLW
Students to Shafqat Mehmood:-— Muzammil (@Muzammil_Tweets) April 27, 2021
Jo meri rooh ko chain dy, pyar dy
Vo khushi ban gy ho tm
Zindagi ban gy ho tm💓
#NCOCsavestudents pic.twitter.com/g1576FjyYZ
shafqat mehmood now we are again friends.... 😘❤️ #examcancel2021 pic.twitter.com/6wpOqgTAVV— Muhammad Taouseef Haider (@MianTaouseef143) April 27, 2021
Students to Shafqat Mehmood Right Now....#ShafqatMahmood#NCOCsavestudents pic.twitter.com/zR0uFYLo4M— Osamatweetzz (@Osamahere17) April 27, 2021
Earlier today, the minister addressing a press conference said: "Exams of 9, 10, 11 and 12 which were supposed to begin from late May have been postponed further," adding that no board exams will be held till mid-June.
He added that the NCOC will hold a meeting to discuss about holding the exams in third week of May.
Talking about Cambridge exams, he said that O and A level exams will now be held in October and November cycle. However, the students, who want to take A2 exams, will be facilitated.
Pakistan reports 4,487 new cases, 142 deaths amid ... 09:06 AM | 27 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 142 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while ...
- #Shafqat Mehmood – Memers flood Twitter as Pakistan delays exams06:37 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
-
- 28-year-old Indian soldier commits suicide in occupied Kashmir05:51 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
-
-
-
- Aiman Khan reveals her forever favourite actor04:32 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- Hareem Shah shares her videos with Govinda04:00 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021