Shafqat Mehmood – Memers flood Twitter as Pakistan delays exams

ISLAMABAD – Soon after Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced postponement of exams, students took to Twitter to post hilarious memes and they will leave you laughing.

They are much excited to share their emotions on the micro-blogging site that Shafqat Mehmood has become a trend on it. Here are some selected memes;

After cancelling exams, Shafqat Mehmood watching students going for EID shopping as per Asad Umer's request. pic.twitter.com/Y0cvReFl5W#ShafqatMahmood pic.twitter.com/E6g63pFsij — Muhammad Numan (@MuhammadNuman__) April 27, 2021

Shafqat Mehmood : no exams will be conducted till 15 june.

Le students to Shafqat jani :#ShafqatMehmood pic.twitter.com/Jk5Oel5OLW — Subhan ♉💖🇵🇰 (@Muhamma64668868) April 27, 2021

Students to Shafqat Mehmood:-

Jo meri rooh ko chain dy, pyar dy

Vo khushi ban gy ho tm

Zindagi ban gy ho tm💓

#NCOCsavestudents pic.twitter.com/g1576FjyYZ — Muzammil (@Muzammil_Tweets) April 27, 2021

shafqat mehmood now we are again friends.... 😘❤️ #examcancel2021 pic.twitter.com/6wpOqgTAVV — Muhammad Taouseef Haider (@MianTaouseef143) April 27, 2021

Earlier today, the minister addressing a press conference said: "Exams of 9, 10, 11 and 12 which were supposed to begin from late May have been postponed further," adding that no board exams will be held till mid-June.

He added that the NCOC will hold a meeting to discuss about holding the exams in third week of May.

Talking about Cambridge exams, he said that O and A level exams will now be held in October and November cycle. However, the students, who want to take A2 exams, will be facilitated.