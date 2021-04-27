Ushna Shah’s sister Irsa Ghazal ties the knot with Pakistani actor

Irsa Ghazal has established her versatility on-screen with back to back hits as she effortless has been dabbling with unique roles with her various dramas for decades.

Hailing from a prominent family, she is the daughter of celebrated actress Ismat Tahira and the elder sister of star Ushna Shah.

Recently, the Aangan actress turned to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture with her husband and stepson.

“my husband @sajid_shah and my ma sha Allah very handsome stepson @tabrez.ali.shah” she captioned.

Her husband and stepson Tabrez both belong to the Pakistani media industry. Sajid Shah is famous for his roles in dramas Sabz Pari Laal Kabootar, Baandi, Railway Colony, and Raqs-e-Bismil.

However, Tabrez has not done a lot of work but is still recognized in the industry and was praised for his performance in Baaghi.