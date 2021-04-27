Ushna Shah’s sister Irsa Ghazal ties the knot with Pakistani actor
Share
Irsa Ghazal has established her versatility on-screen with back to back hits as she effortless has been dabbling with unique roles with her various dramas for decades.
Hailing from a prominent family, she is the daughter of celebrated actress Ismat Tahira and the elder sister of star Ushna Shah.
Recently, the Aangan actress turned to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture with her husband and stepson.
“my husband @sajid_shah and my ma sha Allah very handsome stepson @tabrez.ali.shah” she captioned.
View this post on Instagram
Her husband and stepson Tabrez both belong to the Pakistani media industry. Sajid Shah is famous for his roles in dramas Sabz Pari Laal Kabootar, Baandi, Railway Colony, and Raqs-e-Bismil.
However, Tabrez has not done a lot of work but is still recognized in the industry and was praised for his performance in Baaghi.
Ushna Shah claps back at trolls who tries to ... 03:57 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Pakistan’s entertainment industry figures are no strangers to social media trolling and fat-shaming, but ...
- SBP to launch ‘Apni Car, Samaaji Khidmat’ initiatives for ...09:52 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan could import oxygen from China or Iran if COVID-19 crisis ...08:59 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Israel committing apartheid crimes against Palestinians, says HRW ...07:52 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Aamir Liaquat singing ‘Laila o Laila’ on the sets of Ramadan show ...05:35 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021