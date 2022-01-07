President Arif Alvi contracts coronavirus again
President Dr Arif Alvi tested positive for coronavirus again on Thursday.
Taking to Twitter, the president said that he had a sore throat for four to five days and was getting better. He urged the nation to follow SoPs to stop spread of coronavirus.
وازا مرضت فھوا یشفین— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) January 6, 2022
اور جب میں بیمار ہوتا ہوں تو وہی شفا دیتا ہے
I have tested +ive for Covid again. Had a sore throat since 4-5 days & was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms.
So friends plz resume precautions & follow SOPs.
According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 1,293 tested positive for the Covid-19 and 6 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours.
The overall toll has now surged to 28,961 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,301,141.
Pakistan conducted a total of 51,145 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 2.52 percent.
Statistics 7 Jan 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 7, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,145
Positive Cases: 1293
Positivity %: 2.52%
Deaths :6
Patients on Critical Care: 609
