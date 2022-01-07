President Arif Alvi contracts coronavirus again 

President Dr Arif Alvi tested positive for coronavirus again on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the president said that he had a sore throat for four to five days and was getting better. He urged the nation to follow SoPs to stop spread of coronavirus.

وازا مرضت فھوا یشفین



اور جب میں بیمار ہوتا ہوں تو وہی شفا دیتا ہے



I have tested +ive for Covid again. Had a sore throat since 4-5 days & was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms.

So friends plz resume precautions & follow SOPs. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) January 6, 2022

According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 1,293 tested positive for the Covid-19 and 6 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The overall toll has now surged to 28,961 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,301,141.

Pakistan conducted a total of 51,145 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 2.52 percent.

Statistics 7 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,145

Positive Cases: 1293

Positivity %: 2.52%

Deaths :6

Patients on Critical Care: 609 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 7, 2022