President Arif Alvi contracts coronavirus again 
Web Desk
10:57 AM | 7 Jan, 2022
Share

President Dr Arif Alvi tested positive for coronavirus again on Thursday. 

Taking to Twitter, the president said that he had a sore throat for four to five days and was getting better. He urged the nation to follow SoPs to stop spread of coronavirus.

According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 1,293 tested positive for the Covid-19 and 6 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The overall toll has now surged to 28,961 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,301,141.

Pakistan conducted a total of 51,145 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 2.52 percent.

TOP LISTS

