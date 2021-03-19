Bigg Boss 14 finalist tests positive for Covid-19

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Kanchana 3 star shared the news through her social media handle and is currently quarantined at her home

Turning to Instagram, the 24-year-old posted a note where she stated that she got to know that she is Covid-19 positive recently and has now isolated herself,

"I have been tested Covid positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all precautionary measures and medications on my doctor's advice (sic)."

She further added, "I request all the people I have come in contact within these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distance ."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

Fellow Bigg Boss contestants Abhinav Shukla and Rizwan Bachav also commented on her post. Fans and friends both were surprised and wished the starlet a speedy recovery.

On the work front, Tamboli returned from Chandigarh where she shot for a music video.

Nikki was one of the top 3 finalists of Bigg Boss 14 where Rubina Dilaik won the trophy while Rahul Vaidya was the runner-up.