05:42 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
Bigg Boss 14 finalist tests positive for Covid-19
Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Kanchana 3 star shared the news through her social media handle and is currently quarantined at her home

Turning to Instagram, the 24-year-old posted a note where she stated that she got to know that she is Covid-19 positive recently and has now isolated herself,

"I have been tested Covid positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all precautionary measures and medications on my doctor's advice (sic)."

She further added, "I request all the people I have come in contact within these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distance ."

Fellow Bigg Boss contestants Abhinav Shukla and Rizwan Bachav also commented on her post. Fans and friends both were surprised and wished the starlet a speedy recovery.

On the work front, Tamboli returned from Chandigarh where she shot for a music video.

Nikki was one of the top 3 finalists of Bigg Boss 14 where Rubina Dilaik won the trophy while Rahul Vaidya was the runner-up.

