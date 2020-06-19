PTI’s MPA Rana Shahbaz tests positive for coronavirus
09:19 AM | 19 Jun, 2020
PTI’s MPA Rana Shahbaz tests positive for coronavirus
LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Punjab Assembly from Jhang, Rana Shahbaz has been tested positive for COVID-19.

According to media details, Rana Shahbaz has quarantined himself at his home after testing positive for coronavirus.

