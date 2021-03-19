Man who stabbed Karachi designer, sons secures pre-arrest bail

KARACHI – A court has granted pre-arrest bail to Ibrahim Durrani and his father in a case related to injuring a Karachi-based fashion designer Rizwan Muazzam and his two sons in a knife attack at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Falcon Complex this week.

They have secured the bail against Rs50,000 each surety bond in order to avoid arrest as police are conducting raids to detain them.

Muazzam and his sons – Fahad and Atta – were attacked with a small knife by Durrani, whose father Khalid Durrani is reportedly a ex-serviceman, following a scuffle over parking issue in the upscale housing society of the metropolitan on Tuesday evening.

The trio were injured in a knife attack during a parking dispute with a neighbour in an upscale housing society in Karachi, police officials said on Thursday.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under Sections 324, 337-H (II) and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the fashion designer.

Mauzzam, in the FIR, stated that he went outside of his house on March 16 night after hearing some noise and at that time the suspected assailant abused him attacked him with the knife.

When his sons, according to complainant, came out to save him, they were also stabbed by Durrani.

He further said that the father of the attacker also arrived at the scene and he instead of resolving the dispute further instigated his son to attack.

In a couple of videos, which is making rounds on the internet, Durrani can be seen holding knife in his hand.

Graphic videos show Durrani hurling threats at both the victims while a security guard attempts to diffuse the situation.

In another scene, one of the more critically injured victims can later be seen in the video lying in a pool of blood on the ground as his terrified family and nearby residents attempt to revive him.

The mother of the victims was also hit with a bat by the accused during the fight.

According to the FIR, Moazzam took his injured sons to the Aga Khan University Hospital for treatment.

Muazzam concluded that the assailant had also threatened him with "dire consequences" if the matter was reported to police.