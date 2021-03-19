Saudi grand mufti issues fatwa on taking Covid vaccine while fasting 
Web Desk
06:08 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
Saudi grand mufti issues fatwa on taking Covid vaccine while fasting 
Share

RIYADH – Receiving the coronavirus vaccine while fasting does not invalidate the fast, Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti said ahead of the holy month of Ramzan.

“The Covid-19 vaccine does not invalidate the fast of a fasting person because it is not considered as food and drink. The vaccine is administered intramuscularly, so it does not invalidate the fast,” Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh said.

Ramzan 2021 is due to start in second week of April on the sighting of the moon.

The Fatwa Department at the Islamic Affairs in Dubai also issued an official fatwa regarding the Covid-19 vaccine while fasting.

Dr Mohammed Eyada Alkobaisi, Grand Mufti in the Fatwa Department, said scholars agreed that the intramuscular and intravenous needles do not invalidate or break one’s fast, as long as they are non-nutritious.

'A blessing from Allah' – Saudi Arabia's Grand ... 09:24 PM | 4 Jan, 2021

RIYADH – Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh has received his first dose of the Pfizer ...

More From This Category
Bigg Boss 14 finalist tests positive for Covid-19
05:42 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
Pakistan reports 40 new deaths, 3449 fresh cases ...
12:30 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
Moscow Conference – Pakistan, Russia, US urge ...
11:35 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
PM Imran Khan receives coronavirus vaccine (VIDEO)
04:38 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
Afghan military helicopter crash kills nine in ...
02:46 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
First shipment of privately imported Russian ...
10:05 AM | 18 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bigg Boss 14 finalist tests positive for Covid-19
05:42 PM | 19 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr