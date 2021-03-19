Saudi grand mufti issues fatwa on taking Covid vaccine while fasting
RIYADH – Receiving the coronavirus vaccine while fasting does not invalidate the fast, Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti said ahead of the holy month of Ramzan.
“The Covid-19 vaccine does not invalidate the fast of a fasting person because it is not considered as food and drink. The vaccine is administered intramuscularly, so it does not invalidate the fast,” Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh said.
Ramzan 2021 is due to start in second week of April on the sighting of the moon.
The Fatwa Department at the Islamic Affairs in Dubai also issued an official fatwa regarding the Covid-19 vaccine while fasting.
Dr Mohammed Eyada Alkobaisi, Grand Mufti in the Fatwa Department, said scholars agreed that the intramuscular and intravenous needles do not invalidate or break one’s fast, as long as they are non-nutritious.
