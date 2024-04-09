Eid in India, Bangladesh on Thursday

Eid ul Fitr 2024 in India and Bangladesh will be celebrated on Thursday as Shawwal moon was not sighted in these neighbouring South Asia countries on Tuesday.

Shawwal moon marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and beginning of Shawwal. The first three days of Shawwal are celebrated as Eid ul Fitr as per the Islamic lunar calendar.

On the contrary in Pakistan, the central moon sighting body announced Shawwal moon sighting on Tuesday. As per the announcement made by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, April 10 will be the first day of Eid ul Fitr. The committee made the announcement about moon sighting after collecting testimonies from different parts of the country.

In the Indian capital New Delhi, imams of the renowned mosques including Jama Masjid Delhi and Fatehpuri announced that the crescent was not sighted today, therefore, Eid would be celebrated on Thursday (April 11).

The same outcomes were announced by the central moon sighting committee of India’s Karnataka state which sat in the capital city of Bangalore today, and Markazi Chand Committee Eidgah, Lucknow — the capital of Uttar Pradesh state.

Moreover, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon sighting committee in Indian Hyderabad announced celebrating Eid on Thursday. Crescent was sighted in India’s Ladakh, as per the official statement of the Jammiat-ul-Ulama Isna Ashria Kargil, Ladakh.

Bangladesh’s National Moon Sighting Committee met at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Tuesday announced celebrating Eid on Thursday.