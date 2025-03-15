Lahore’s Best Iftar Buffets in Ramazan 2025

Lahore’s top restaurants are offering a variety of Iftar buffet deals to cater to every taste and budget. From fast food to traditional cuisines, you have a plethora of dining options to make your Iftar special.

Several eateries are offering a unique dining experience with a rooftop experience, making Iftar extra special. With options for all budgets, we compiled a list of one of the finest Iftar buffet deals across the city, ensuring a delicious and memorable Ramadan for all.

Iftar Buffet Deals in Lahore 2025

Chandni Chowk

Grand Villa

LalQila

Nadeem Buffet

Monal Lahore

Spice Bazaar

MouthFul

Arcadian Cafe